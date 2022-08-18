UDA Gets Highest Number of Nomination Slots in Parliament as Jubilee Rewards Sabina Chege

The United Democratic Alliance, UDA party led by Deputy President William Ruto, Now President-Elect, has been allocated six nomination slots in the National Assembly after having 137 MPs elected in the August 9th general elections.

According to a report by NTV, other parties that have secured nomination slots are Orange Democratic Movement ODM that is led by Raila Odinga, which will get 4 slots after securing 85 MPs, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party will get 1 slot after getting 28 MPs, and Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party will get 1 slot after having 24 MPs.

Former Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege will get the Jubilee’s slot after she failed to seek her re-election and also to win the nomination as Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

ODM National Chair John Mbadi will also be rewarded with a nomination after he stepped down in his Homa Bay gubernatorial bid in favour of the county’s Woman Rep and now the Governor Elect Gladys Wanga.

Other ODM nominees are Harold Kimunge, Mohamed Harun and Irene Nyakerario, where Mbadi and Nyakerario has been nominated as workers representatives, while Harun as youth representative, and Kimunge as the representative for people with disability.

Wiper has nominated Lucas Mulinge.

For the UDA, those listed are Teresia Wanjiru (youth), Jackson Kosgei (for people with disability), Dorothy Muthoni, Jackline Mwenesi, Abdisirat Khalif (represent ethnic minorities) and Joseph Wainaina.

However Wainaina coming from the same community as Wanjiru, might be replaced with Jonas Misto.

There are 12 independent MPs, with IEBC yet to conduct polls in 4 constituencies.

All this comes at a time when the Azimio camp have dismissed Ruto’s presidential win, and have promised to move to the Supreme Court in bid to nullify the presidential results

