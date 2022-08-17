Embarrassment: Juliana Cherera Ignites Hilarious Maths Calculations

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chairperson Juliana Cherera was yesterday hoping to present weighty evidence to the nation on why she and three other commissioners of the polls agency did not agree with Monday’s result of the presidential election.

But that is not what she got. She had hoped to help Kenyans figure out a problem with the declared presidential results.

Instead, she became a figure of embarrassment as the figures she mentioned did not add up.

Or, as one Twitter user put it, “her math was not mathing”. This was because the very first reason she offered for not agreeing with the result announced by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati was that the aggregation of percentages was wrong.

“Take notice that Mr Chebukati’s aggregation was as follows: Raila Odinga, 48.85 per cent; William Ruto, 50.49 per cent; Waihiga Mwaure, 0.27 per cent; Wajackoyah George, 0.44 per cent.”

“This summation gives us a total of 100.01 percent. The 0.01 percent translates to approximately 142,000 votes, which will make a significant difference in the final result,” she said.

She repeated the calculation in her off-the-cuff address in Swahili, meaning it was no slip of the tongue.