List of Under 30s Who Floored Kenyan Political Bigwigs in 2022 Polls

List of Under 30s Who Floored Kenyan Political Bigwigs in 2022 Polls

In the brutal world of politics, the story of little-know or rather inexperienced politicians have been rare, but out of 54 countries in Africa, Kenya is making strides in reversing this analogy.

Kenya’s 2022 General Election attracted a number of young politicians. Even as vote counting continues, political bigwigs failed to put up a good show to convince the electorates, leaving the chance to youngsters who have been entrusted with the leadership mantle for the next five years.

Kenyans.co.ke has confirmed a number of these Legislators, majority of whom come from the larger Rift Valley region.

Cynthia Muge

At the age of 27 years, Muge became one of the youngest politicians in Kenya after being elected the Nandi County Woman Representative on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

She has been the youngest MCA in Kenya, having been elected to represent Kilibwon Ward in Nandi County in 2017 as an independent at the age of 24.

Muge is a physical planner by profession and holds a masters degree in project planning management and is currently a PhD student.

Linet Chepkorir

Chepkorir is currently the youngest Legislator in Kenya, aged 24 years. She amassed 242,775 votes to floor her competitor, Alice Migo, who got 42,171 votes. She has been elected on a UDA ticket.

“Thank you Bomet county for your overwhelming support all through my political journey.

“I will deliver what I promised you during my campaigns,” marveled Chepkorir, better known as Toto.

She is a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate from Chuka University in Meru County and will serve as Bomet County Woman Rep for the next five years.

Abraham Osoi Orikai

Besides Toto, Orikai also falls on the list of youngest politicians in the country today.

Orikai, aged 24 years, has been elected the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Matapato North, Kajiado County on a Wiper ticket. He is an accountant by profession from KCA University.

Josses Lelmengit

Lemengit will also fall on the list of youngest politicians in the 13th Parliament, the position he will have to contend with seasoned and experienced lawmakers for the next five years.

He is the MP-elect for Emgwen Constituency and was elected on a UDA ticket. Lelmengit is a civil engineer by profession and is aged 28.

Lelmengit trounced his main challenger, Tecla Tum, after garnering 34,803 votes. Tum, who ran as an independent candidate got 13,194 votes.

“Thank you Emgwen for electing me to serve you as your Member of Parliament. I am honored and humbled by your trust in me,” Lelmengit stated after being declared winner.

“The support is incredible, the believe in change and hope of a better Emgwen is real. You have done your part and I reassure you I will do mine to deliver on my mandate. God bless you and God bless Emgwen Constituency.”

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

List of Under 30s Who Floored Kenyan Political Bigwigs in 2022 Polls