Promotion to Glory For Francis Gachomba Ngaru Of Bernville, Pennsylvania

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the promotion to glory of Mr. Francis Gachomba Ngaru on August 23, 2022. He was husband to Anne Wangechi Gachomba Bernville, PA and father to Peter Ng’aru Kamau, Peter Ng’aru Gachomba senior, Martha Mwihaki Gachomba, Peter Ngaru Gachomba jnr ….among others

Francis has been sick for quite sometime and he finally succumbed to his illness. Family and friends are meeting daily at 6pm at his home. Address 190 Dogwood Dr Bernville, PA 19506

Please reach out to the family and encourage them. Burial arrangements are underway and it will be communicated to you in due course. The family is kindly requesting you for financial assistance to accord Francis a good send off.

Donations can be sent to CashApp – $Muyu95 Wamuyu Gitonga Zelle – 610-782-1472 , Mary Wambui Mpesa – 0723 206780.

For more information please contact Ezekiel Karanja: 484-797-5527 Peter Ngaru : 484-794-8020 Martha Gachomba: 610-621-0207