Revealed: 10 Independent MPs-elect Join Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance

Ten Independent MPs-elect who won the August 9, elections have joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by President-elect William Ruto.

Ruto made the revelation while addressing elected leaders at Karen, Nairobi County on Wednesday, August 17.

“Out of the 12 independent MPs, 10 have joined the Kenya Kwanza coalition,”he stated.

Among those who have joined are Ekesa Mulanya who won the Nambale parliamentary seat. Mulanya lost in the ODM primaries to businessman Ken Okwara but managed to turn the tables on him in the August 9, elections.

Njoroge Kururia of Gatundu North is another MP-elect who joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Kururia met with President-elect William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday, August 16 during which it is reported he agreed to work with the coalition.

Mbeere South MP-elect Nebart Muriuki on the other hand confirmed on his social media handle that he had joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

He also met President-elect Ruto.

” Am Happy to announce that I am now in the Government and therefore Mbeere South is firmly in the government side as I had promised during my campaigns,” he wrote on Facebook.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

