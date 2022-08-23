Revealed: Justina Wamae is ready to work with Kenya Kwanza

Roots party presidential running mate Justina Wamae has revealed that she would serve diligently at the Kenya Kwanza government if offered a position.

Speaking during an interview at Muoroto FM on Tuesday, Wamae justified her interest to join the Kenya Kwanza government stating that President-elect William Ruto’s manifesto is similar to Roots Party’s 10-point manifesto that aimed to achieve economic liberation.

“If you look at the ages of all presidential candidates, Ruto resonates with the younger generation. In terms of manifestos, ours (Roots Party’s) was similar to theirs.

“In the case of empowering the agricultural sector, Kenya Kwanza’s manifesto was about the economic empowerment of the mwananchi. So, Kenyans appreciate a competent and brilliant mind hence I would serve diligently,” stated Justina

Further, Justina disclosed that she had once applied for a principal secretary position in the Jubilee government but she was not offered one.

“My calling is to serve the interests of Kenyans. You cannot implement these ideas when at lower positions hence you need to be in higher positions. In 2018, I applied for the Principal Secretary position but didn’t get it. Hence, if the position comes up, I would certainly take it,” she added.

Wamae’s revelation comes barely a day after she was summoned to a hearing by the Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah and threatened to be sue her

Wajackoyah summons his running mate and threatens to sue her

Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah summoned his running mate in the recently concluded presidential election Justina Wamae for a disciplinary hearing.

According to the summon letter authored by Roots Party legal director Washika Wachira, Ms. Wamae had been ordered to appear before the disciplinary committee on August 26, 2022, at the party’s headquarters.

She is accused of contradicting the party’s manifesto, and its leaders and making statements that resulted in the ridicule of the party.

The party expressed displeasure at Ms Wamae’s utterances on various media houses as well as social media, where she acknowledged the election of President-elect William Ruto.

The document revealed that Wajackoyah’s running mate was being housed by the party which had also granted her a vehicle for use but had blocked the party officials.

Source-https://www.pulselive.co.ke/

