The Future is Bright At The Great Oasis Gardens – Nanyuki

Are you ready?? Making your dream work needs commitment and action towards the said dream. This is exactly what the Face and Voice for Kenya Diaspora Media USA, Jeremy Damaris, decided to do. He took it upon himself to make a Site Visit to Optiven’s Great Oasis Gardens in Nanyuki and confirm the existence of the project and validity of the facts.

Main facts about this property

Location – The Great Oasis Gardens – Nanyuki is located at only 10 minutes from THE famous Cedar Mall and 8 min from Nanyuki training and referral hospital. 7 min from British Army and directly opposite Mt Kenya Holiday homes and slightly before Ol Pejeta Conservancy main entry gate.

Topography – Flat land, well drained, excellent gradient and good soil

Views and Sceneries – The Great Oasis Gardens – Nanyuki has amazing sceneries that include; a clear view of Mt. Kenya & Aberdare Ranges, Lolldaiga Hills, and a nearby wildlife conservancy (ranch) that offers you a rare opportunity to view rhinos, cheetahs, and giraffes, amongst other wild animals at are just across of secured ranch

This project has a motto that summarizes the amazing opportunities available to investors, #BiggerIsBetter. What this means is that, for an investor acquiring a parcel larger than a single plot, the total price you will pay is significantly less than the sum of smaller plots for the same size.

This narrative gets even better with parcels larger than an Acre. Find Out more >> https://bit.ly/GreatOasisOffer

Feel free to checkout his Vlog where he documented the whole visit. >> https://bit.ly/NanyukiTheNextBigCity

Take advantage of this month’s campaign to #ShikaPlotiTekeTeke, you will receive a KSH 3000 Cashback immediately you make a minimum deposit of KSH 149K on this and any property of your choice.

Together inspiring possibilities.

