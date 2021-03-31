Win Fully Serviced Plot at Nanyuki Favourite Gardens with Certified Homes

This Easter holiday its all about celebrations.

Your most trusted real estate firm Certified HOMES Ltd is appreciating you by giving you a chance to win a fully serviced plot at Nanyuki Favourite Gardens.

Here’s the procedure to participate in the competition;



* Like Certified Homes Ltd Facebook page

* Comment by giving reasons why you should win the plot

* Invite your friends to like your comment as many times as possible

* The person with comment with the most compelling reason and most likes wins the plot.

* We’ll announce the winner on 4th April 2021. All the best.



Here are the current projects by Certified Homes:

Sukari Heights Studios, 2 and 3 br plus SQ Starting from Ksh 2.95M

Rumuruti Gems Investment Plots 1/4 acre plots with ready planted Hass Avocados, Macadamia or Pawpaws

Cash Kes 499k,

Favourite Gardens Nanyuki plots size 50 by 100 Cash Kes 150k



Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0726 450 450/ 0711 128 128/ 2055039187

[email protected]

www.certifiedhomes.co.ke

