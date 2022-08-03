UK Invites Kenyans To Apply For Fully Funded Postgraduate Scholarships

The United Kingdom has called on Kenyans to apply for the 2023/2024 Chevening scholarships for postgraduate studies.

In a statement, Chevening – funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) – announced that the scholarship was open to Kenyan graduates seeking to pursue a one-year master’s degree.

Additionally, the scholarship will cover flights, accommodation and tuition fees.

“You will live and study in the UK for a year, during which time you will develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

“On completing your studies, you will leave the UK equipped with the knowledge and networks necessary to bring your own ideas to life,” read the statement in part.

How To Apply

To apply, interested candidates are advised to visit www(dot)chevening(dot)org(slash)apply(slash) to access the application.

After picking Kenya as the country of choice applicants are required to pick the preferred type of program – scholarship or fellowship. This will direct them to an application platform where they will create an account and make their application.

Alternatively, applicants can visit www(dot)chevening(dot)org(slash)scholarship(slash)Kenya(slash) which will direct them to the applicant site for Kenyans.

All Chevening applicants must submit their education documents, references, and one unconditional UK university offer. The deadlines for these required documents are in the Chevening application timeline. Use the ‘update my application’ button above to upload them,” read the statement in part.

However, for an application to be successful, interested graduates are required to meet certain requirements such as making applications to three institutions in the UK.

“For a Chevening Scholarship, you must have at least two years (equivalent to 2,800 hours) of work experience and applied to three different eligible UK university courses and have received an unconditional offer from one of these choices by July 13, 2023.

“You will need to apply separately for your course via the university that runs the course. Your Chevening application does not constitute an application to your chosen courses,” read the statement in part.

Interested candidates were urged to submit their applications before the November 1 deadline.

Successful candidates will be shortlisted for interviews in February next year before their start of the courses in September or October 2023.

Some of the notable Kenyans that have benefited from the scholarship include NTV journalist James Smart, Timothy Otieno (KTN), and veteran journalist Alex Chamwada.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

