VIDEO: Kibera at Standstill as Sea of Humanity Heroically Welcome Raila to Vote

Kibera Old Primary School is literally at standstill. The arrival of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga to cast his votes has literally brought activities at the station to a grinding halt.

Raila was received like a king who was coming home after a victory in tough battle. His supporters mobbed his entourage singing him praise even as his convoy snaked through the streets of Kibera slums from Karen. Here is the video courtesy of Citizen TV:

Raila Odinga mobbed by his supporters as he heads to vote in Kibra #JustVoted #KenyasChoice2022 #KenyaDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/Y8xQYtkTMS — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 9, 2022

The roads were impassable. The crowd was ecstatic. The mood was high. The Azimio leader’s supporters had seemingly seen victory even before for the former prime minister cast his vote.

With Raila was his wife Ida. At exactly 10:40 am, Raila had cast his vote.

Speaking to the press before making his way to the polling station, Raila said he had done his best in the campaigns.

Raila said that he was hopeful Kenyans will cast their votes in his favour.

“We’ve done our best in terms of campaigns. Now the ball is in the people’s court and I’m confident the people of Kenya are going to speak loudly in favour of democratic change,” he said.

Source- https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

