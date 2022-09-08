Deputy-President-elect Rigathi Gachagua has left netizens congratulating him on his new look. Gachagua stepped out looking very sharp in a black suit, red tie, and white shirt leaving his fans wowed with many praising his designer.

Gachagua has been a victim of trolls over his dressing code.

Pictures of him donning oversize jackets are always shared online as memes.

A few months ago, a Twitter user gave suggestions on where Gachagua can get slim-fit suits to improve his image.

“They are not expensive. It is a place you will get very affordable suits that will make you look stylish and people will start seeing you as a Deputy President,” the anonymous netizen wrote.

Well, while speaking to Mpasho’s Elizabeth Ngigi last month, about the memes, the incoming Deputy President told critics that he is not bothered by their words.

“The people who matter in my life are my family, and they are very happy with the way I dress,”.

“What other people say is not my concern. I don’t dress for people, I dress for myself.” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Ali- MP NYALI (@mohajichopevu)

Rigathi Gachagua is a Kenyan politician who was the member of parliament for Mathira Constituency. He is the deputy president-elect of Kenya as a result of the 2022 Kenyan general election. He was born in 1965 in Hiriga village of Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, being the eighth-born child of Nashashon Gachagua Reriani and Martha Kirigo. He is younger brother to the late H. E Nderitu Gachagua, first Governor of Nyeri County. Wikipedia

Source-https://mpasho.co.ke/

Deputy-President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua Latest Outfit Impresses Netizens