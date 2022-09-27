Details of Ruto’s Meeting With Uhuru Cabinet Secretaries

President William Ruto on Tuesday, September 27 convened a meeting with outgoing Cabinet Secretaries who served in his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta’s, administration at State House Nairobi.

The meeting was convened for the deliberations on key issues affecting Kenyans- including the state of the economy, assessment of the ongoing drought situation, the security situation in the country, and the Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak in Uganda.

According to a statement sent by the State House, the meeting also discussed the implementation of the 2022/2023 budget as well as the financial performance by the end of August 2022.

As regards the ongoing drought in some parts of the country, the cabinet agreed to prioritize lactating mothers and school-going children in relief support. In addition, the cabinet will give special attention to patients in hospitals.

The meeting further ratified a response plan meant to avert a repeat of the current situation where families and livestock were left staring at starvation.

“Cabinet authorized a response plan for the next year that leverages on the bounty of our nation and the resources available so as to ensure that failure in rains does not result in Kenyan families being unable to feed themselves and their livestock,” the statement read.

Matters pertaining to the insecurity in some parts of Kenya also took centre stage in the meeting. According to the meeting, the cabinet agreed to deploy formed police units in the affected areas in a bid to restore peace and security in the areas.

Cabinet, as per the statement, will also form peace initiatives that will incorporate local communities and leaders in pacifying the affected regions.

“The cabinet authorized the deployment of formed police units within the affected areas whose mission shall be to maintain peace and security in the areas.

Cabinet further directed that the peace and security initiatives shall also integrate local communities and their leaders in joint peace initiatives aimed at ending decades-old communal tensions.”

In response to the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, the deadly virus was on the main agenda of the meeting. The Cabinet was praised on the level of preparedness for the country as well as possible measures to adopt.

“The Ministry of Health, together with all other concerned State Actors, was asked to heighten the level of surveillance at all points of entry into the country.

“Cabinet urged all Kenyans to remain calm but also to be vigilant of any suspected cases, and to immediately report any suspected cases to the proper authorities.”

The meeting was the last for the CSs who served in Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

