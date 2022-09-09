Francis Atwoli Agrees, Ruto Outsmarted Azimio with Political Skills

COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli has claimed that President-elect William Ruto had political skills and political smartness to clinch victory in the August 9 general election.

Speaking at a function in Western Kenya on Friday, September 9, the trade unionist said that the outgoing Deputy President outsmarted the Azimio coalition party.

Atwoli said that Azimio team thought that it had won in the presidential polls but God had other plans.

“Mungu mnapanda yenu na yeye anapanda yake. Sisi tulienda kulala tukijua tumeshinda. Kumbe sisi tunafanya siasa ambayo haina ujuzi. Na William Ruto alikuwa na political skills and political smartness. He outsmarted Azimio,” Atwoli stated.

The ardent Raila Odinga supporter further said that the incoming President was now the leader of the country and they have to accept him.

“Sasa sisi baba yetu ni William Ruto. Amechukua mama na baba na ni lazima tumkubali ndio nchi ya Kenya iendelee,” Atwoli said.

He further maintained that Ruto walked with the Luhya community in his path to power and it was the will of God that he ascended to power.

“Ruto pia alitembea na waluhya. Yuko na Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula na Ababu Namwamba. Kwa hivyo sisi tutakubali kwa ajili hiyo ilikuwa matakwa ya Mungu,” Atwoli.

The COTU boss had previously been a famous critic of the outgoing DP and in some occasions quoted saying that Ruto would never be President.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

