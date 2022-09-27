Japhet Koome Nominated By President Ruto as New Inspector General

President William Ruto has nominated Japhet Koome as the next Inspector General of Police. In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 27, Ruto indicated that Koome will succeed Hillary Mutyambai who resigned and proceeded to terminal leave.

Koome will be subjected to vetting in Parliament before being sworn in as dictated by the Constitution.

“The Inspector-General is appointed by the President with the approval of Parliament; and shall exercise independent command over the National Police Service, and perform any other functions prescribed by national legislation,” reads Article 245 of the Constitution.

Prior to the appointment, Koome was attached to the Kenya Police College situated in Kiganjo.

He has vast experience in the police service as he served as the Nairobi police commander in 2018 before being promoted to become the principal assistant of the Deputy IG.

Meanwhile, while announcing his Cabinet Secretaries, Ruto noted that he had accepted Mutyambai’s resignation and wished him well.

“IG Police Mutyambai for his request to proceed on terminal leave because of his health situation.”

“After discussions with Mutyambai and in consideration of his service to the nation and his health, I have accepted that he will proceed on terminal leave in the six months that he has on his contract,” Ruto stated.

Further, the head of state announced that the director of criminal investigations, George Kinoti, also tendered his resignation.

Ruto directed the Head of Public Service to appoint an officer to serve in an acting capacity.

“I have also received the resignation of DCI Kinoti and directed the National Police Service to proceed with advertising that position. Meanwhile, they should get somebody to act in that position,” Ruto stated.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

