New General Requirements for All Travellers Arriving in Kenya

New General Requirements for All Travellers Arriving in Kenya

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has reinstated some of the health requirements curbing the spread of Covid-19 and introduced charges for travellers arriving in the country.

According to a statement shared by Kenya High Commission in London on Friday, September 16, all passengers above the age of 12 without proof of vaccination or a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test will be subjected to a rapid antigen test at their own cost.

According to KCAA, travellers without proof of the test will be required to pay Ksh3,615 (30 US dollars).

Those who test positive will be subjected to an entry PCR test at their own further cost of Ksh6,025 (50 US dollars) and undergo isolation as stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

“All travellers above the age of 12 years arriving into the country through any point of entry will be required to show proof of either Covid-19 vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test conducted not more than 72 hours before departure,” KCAA’s statement read in part.

“Travellers below the age of 12 shall be exempted from the requirements of a vaccination certificate or pre-departure PCR test,” the statement added.

According to the Ministry of Health, vaccination means receiving the prescribed doses of a specific vaccine’s latest shot fourteen days before arrival.

KCAA further explained that those heading out of the country would be expected to meet travelling requirements set by their destination country.

Moreover, inbound international travellers are required to show their test at the boarding gate of the departure airport.

Kenyan entry points further require travellers to fill in a mandatory electronic travellers’ surveillance form before travel. After submitting the form, passengers receive a QR code via email, which must be shown to Port Health officials upon entry.

Kenya and other countries relaxed travel restrictions after the positivity rate dropped. The move aimed to encourage foreign travel and even tourism and trade in the country.

Initially, cross-border travel was limited due to the pandemic surge and medication costs. However, the availability of vaccines helped in dropping some of the demands and requirements.

By GEOFFREY LUTTA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/news

New General Requirements for All Travellers Arriving in Kenya