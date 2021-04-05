Travellers Scramble to Leave Kenya Before UK Travel Ban Takes Effects

The government’s decision to suspend all flights to the UK has triggered a scramble for outbound seats with passengers seeking to leave the country before the order takes effect on April 9.

Kenya Airways, in a statement on April 5 announced that it had registered an increase in demand for flights to the UK.

- Advertisement -

The airline has subsequently added two more flights to cater to the increased numbers.

“Due to the increased demand for travel to the UK before the advisory takes effect on 9th April, we have added 2 new flights on 7th and 8th April 2021,” Kenya Airways said in a statement.

“For further inquiries, we advise guests to check their flights or manage their booking via the KQ website, contact their travel agent or the Kenya Airways Contact Centre,” the airline added.

Customers impacted by this directive may change their bookings for later travel or request a refund with all penalties waived.

Kenya Airways also advised that all tickets must be utilised before March 31, 2022.

The row between Kenya and the UK was triggered by the inclusion of Kenya in the UK’s Red List meaning that after April 9, travellers from countries in the list will be denied entry into England.

“From 4am on Friday 9 April, international visitors who have departed from or transited through Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.

“Only British and Irish citizens, or those with residence rights in the UK (including long-term visa holders), will be allowed to enter and they must stay in a government-approved quarantine facility for 10 days. They will also be required to arrive at a designated port,” an advisory from the UK stated.

Kenya responded by announcing stringent measures regarding travel to the UK as it described its inclusion into the red list as discriminatory.

By DENIS MWANGI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Travellers Scramble to Leave Kenya Before UK Travel Ban Takes Effects