President Ruto Wrestles Western Kenya From Raila Odinga’s Grip

President William Ruto moved to cement his grip on Western Kenya region and lock out Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga as he starts the journey to fulfil pre-election promises.

The Head of State on Tuesday, September 27, unveiled the list of men and women who will take up key cabinet positions after being vetted and approved by Parliament.

“I am proud to announce the men and women who will serve in the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya. It is important we set up the new Cabinet early to take charge and realise the plans and agenda we promised to the people of Kenya.

I also appreciate the political parties that joined us, UDA, to form the Kenya Kwanza alliance. From Ford-Kenya to Maendeleo Chap Chap and others,” Ruto stated.

However, key figures from the Western region have already secured top positions in his cabinet and the legislative arm of the government, the National Assembly.

Prominent individuals from the Luhya community with a foot in cabinet are Musalia Mudavadi- Prime CS, Susan Nakumicha- CS Health, and Ababu Namwamba- CS Youth Affairs and Sports.

The rewards came after political parties from the region, Ford Kenya and ANC signed a coalition pact that would give Western Kenya a 30 per cent share of government with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) prior to the election.

This is despite concerns from pundits about the 30 per cent share of government they were promised during the elections after Mudavadi and Wetangula failed to deliver 70 per cent of the Western vote in the August polls.

However, the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary is the main icing on the cake in terms of charming the Mulembe Nation as Ruto ambitiously focuses on not only delivering his agenda but also securing the 2027 bid for a second time.

“That office is possibly the most senior official after the office of the President and Deputy President and I have set out functions for it,” Ruto stated.

On the other hand, Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula was elected Speaker of the National Assembly according to the Kenya Kwanza agreement prior to the election.

“I am going to be the speaker of the National Assembly, the third in command, once I take up my position,” Wetangula stated before being declared speaker.

Additionally, a former Ford Kenya aspirant in Trans-Nzoia Women Representative, Susan Nakhumicha Wafula was nominated to head the powerful Ministry of Health, taking over from Mutahi Kagwe.

With Western Kenya already securing 3 slots in the Cabinet, with other positions beyond the Cabinet and Senior Management of Ministries, departments and agencies yet to be announced, it is no doubt that the region has reaped big in Ruto’s government.

In assembling his cabinet, Ruto mainly went for politicians with a blend of technocrats who played a huge role in his quest for the Presidency. Some of the top politicians who were loyal to him were also rewarded.

Top on the list of loyalists was Prof Kithure Kindiki who was appointed the CS for Interior, vocal Garissa Township MP Aden Duale taking over the Ministry of Defence and his close confidant and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen nominated to head the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The President also awarded women loyalists by appointing former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa for the Public Service docket while Kandara lawmaker, now 77, Alice Wahome will head the Water and Irrigation Ministry.

By OSCAR NALYANYA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

President Ruto Wrestles Western Kenya From Raila Odinga’s Grip