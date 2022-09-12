President Uhuru Kenyatta Finally Congratulates Ruto as President-Elect

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally congratulated President-elect William Ruto, after their meeting at State House.

The duo met on the afternoon of Monday, September 12, just hours to William Ruto’s inauguration slated to take place at Kasarani Stadium.

“As a hallmark of our democracy, therefore, I will tomorrow, before God and my fellow countrymen, handover the instruments of power to our new president at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani and with that, the fourth administration will come to an end and the tenure of the fifth administration will begin.

“My family and I join all Kenyans in wishing the very best to our next President Dr. William Samoei Ruto and extending to him our warmest congratulations for receiving the mandate of Kenyans to lead us as our 5th president,” said Uhuru is his address to the nation.

In his speech, the Head of State noted that he was ready to hand over the Presidency to as mandated by the Constitution. See video below courtesy of KenyanBytes

He further reminded the President-elect to endeavor to serve all Kenyans regardless of those that voted for him.

He further praised members of his Cabinet for aiding him in delivering his pledges over the 10-year period he was in power.

“Tomorrow, I will emulate the honoured tradition and handover the mantle to my successor Dr William Samoei Ruto. In my service to you, I was supported by the Cabinet, Principal Secretaries. Most importantly, you the people of Kenya walked with me all step of the way

“This afternoon, I hosted the incoming President here at State House. The transition process commenced on 12th August and the doors of State have been open to the technical tams from the office of the President elect to facilitate a smooth transition,” stated the Head of State after the meeting.

During his address, Uhuru also highlighted his administrations achievements including fostering an integrated devolution, reinforcing education and technical excellence as well as the introduction of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

“Place the nation on a pathway to CBC which institutionalises a system which seeks to nature creativity in our children.

“From 2013 to date, we have had over 100 inbound and outbound state visits hosting Heads of state from across the world… which enhanced opportunities for Kenyans in the diaspora and within the International Civil service,” he added.

The meeting marks the first between the President and his deputy after months of silence.

In the run-up to the August 9 General Election, Uhuru had publicly endorsed Ruto’s main rival Raila Odinga to succeed him. The latter, however, lost the polls.

Soon after the Supreme Court verdict upholding Ruto’s victory, Uhuru, maintained that he would handover power peacefully.

In his address at the Azimio parliamentary group at the Maasai Lodge on Wednesday, September 7, Uhuru affirmed that he will pass down the leadership button to Ruto as mandated by the law.

He, however, maintained that he does not support Ruto’s Presidency and insisted that his choice has always been Azimio flagbearer, Raila Odinga.

“I will hand over power smiling because it’s my Constitutional duty but my leader is Baba, Raila Odinga. Do not yourselves to be bought or pocketed,” he stated at the time.

The official inauguration ceremony is slated to take place at Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday, September 13.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

