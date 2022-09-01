During the presidential petition at the Supreme court of Kenya on Thursday, September 1, Lawyer Mahat Somane who is representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) accused Raila’s legal team of manipulating Forms 34A.

Somane attracted praise with his diction and articulation of information technology and legal jargon while defending President-elect, William Ruto’s victory.

Somane graduated with a Bachelor of Law from the University of Nairobi in 2005 and a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law in 2007.

He was also admitted to the Bar that year. In 2010, he graduated with a Masters’s Degree in Public Policy (International Economic Development)from Harvard Kennedy School.

A year later in 2011, he completed another Masters’s Degree in Law (Corporate Law and Governance) from Harvard Law School.

Winning a Fulbright scholarship to study at Harvard is an opportunity he says helped him get legal knowledge from one of the best institutions on the globe.

Born in a family of 10, Somane stated he had an inbuilt desire to help his marginalized community in Garissa County.

The attorney who also represented IEBC in the 2017 Presidential election petition manages a law firm, Garane & Somane Advocates, that he co-founded to cater for startups.

The firm offers pro-bono services to start-ups as well as provides free legal aid to vulnerable and underprivileged citizens seeking justice.

In his hometown, Somane also offers help to poor households to get access to pocket-friendly and energy-efficient power at no cost.

By MAUREEN NJERI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Profile of Harvard Schooled IEBC Lawyer Mahat Somane