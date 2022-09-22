Rebellion in ODM: Raila Calls Crisis Meeting To Address The Issue

ODM leader Raila Odinga has sanctioned a crisis meeting of his party MPs next week to address a myriad of party issues that risk wrecking the political outfit.

Sources privy to the meeting confided to Nairobi Leo that the ODM leader will meet the National Executive Council of the party this Friday during which they will discuss how to quell disquiet in the party.

The ODM chief is then expected to hold a parliamentary group meeting on Monday during which members are expected to be whipped.

The meeting had been scheduled for this week but was called off owing to the ongoing parliamentary induction that has seen MPs take part.

The unveiling of the new parliamentary leadership by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is said to have caused jitters in the party with a section of members dissatisfied.

Nominated MP John Mbadi is one such member who came out publicly to express his reservation on the list of new parliamentary leadership.

This is after he was sidelined in the leadership of parliament despite having served as the minority leader in the last two consecutive terms as MP.

In the unveiled list, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi was named the majority leader while the rest of the positions were shared among the Jubilee, Wiper, and ODM parties.

The simmering tension and rebellion the ODM chief has been facing has also been contributed by his loss in the August 9, polls.

The loss occasioned a blame game of sorts with a section of leaders apportioning blame to each other.

At one point, the ODM leader was forced to come to the defence of some of his allies who were accused of his yet another downfall.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

