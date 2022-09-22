Revealed: Davis Chirchir is now chief of staff at President’s Office

Chirchir, a close ally of President William Ruto and who worked closely with him in the build-up to the August polls, is now the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President.

Though the role has not been publicly announced, Nairobi Leo has learnt that Chrichir could have been promoted after a communication from Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua listed him as the Chief of Staff, executive office of the President.

In the confidential letter by Kinyua directing Cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries not to leave the country unless their exit is approved by the President, Chirchir featured as the chief of staff in the office of the president, an indicator that he had been promoted.

Chirchir was appointed into the DP’s office by the Public Service Commission, on March 1, 2022, replacing the late Ken Osinde who died while in office.

Before then, Chirchir served as the Energy and Petroleum CS from April 2013, until his suspension in March 2015.

He later shot into the limelight after he was appointed former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chief agent in the 2017 elections.

He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Royal Holloway University in London, United Kingdom.

Chirchir also has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science and Physics from the University of Nairobi.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

