Ruto to Attend Queen Elizabeth Funeral Then Travel to US for UN Meeting

President William Ruto will on Sunday, September 18, jet out of the country to the United Kingdom on his first foreign trip as head of state.

Ruto is expected to attend the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service slated for Monday, September 19, at the West Minister Abey in London.

Over 2,000 mourners are expected to attend the service of Her Majesty the Queen who passed away on September 8.

Ruto is among the world leaders listed to attend the event, alongside US President Joe Biden, the German Chancellor, Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The president will later leave for the US where he is scheduled to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The 77th session of the UNGA commenced on September 13 and is scheduled to run until September 20 in New York at the UN Headquarters.

This year’s theme is “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges” which is informed by the recognition that the world is in a critical state in the face of epidemics, the Ukraine war and humanitarian challenges.

Ruto’s tour comes at a time when he is expected to name his Cabinet.

On normal occasions, the President is accompanied by a delegation comprising cabinet secretaries and other state officials.

Prior to being invited to the UK and US, the President was set to travel to Angola for the inauguration of new president Joao Lourenco.

He, however, delegated the duty to Senate Speaker, Amason Jeffah Kingi.

By ROBINSON NDUNGU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

