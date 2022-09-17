UDA Rewards Office Messenger And Cook With MCA Nomination

UDA has rewarded office Messenger Evans Kipyegon, Cook Lydia Jeptoo and front office assistant Ms Everlyn Korir With MCA nominations.

In January last year, Everlyn Korir volunteered to work at the UDA party headquarters on Makindu Road, Nairobi. She was doing her studies virtually and decided to look for a part-time job.

At the time, President William Ruto’s allies had started putting up structures for the party.

As a keen observer, Ms Korir decided to visit the party offices and look for a job.

“It was one of those moments when you are almost finishing school and you have nothing to do. So I decided to join the party and volunteer my services,” she said.

She was given an opportunity to serve at the front office desk at the party offices. She was required to reply to inquiries and carry out other office tasks.

But little did she know that her work at the party would make her one day be nominated as an MCA in Baringo.

“It was a surprise when I saw my name. I thank the party officials for trusting me with the position and I promise to deliver for the residents of Baringo,” she said.

Her name was among five people who used to run errands at the party offices on Makindu Road.

The others are Lydia Jeptoo (Nandi), Beatrice Chepkemoi (Kericho), Evans Kipyegon (Baringo) and Noela Omollo (Kericho).

Three of them were nominated to represent gender while two will represent special interest groups.

Prepared meals

Jeptoo used to work in the hospitality section at the party headquarters. She was part of the team that prepared meals for party officials.

Before being gazetted, Ms Jeptoo said she had applied for the position with little hopes of being selected.

“We were told to make the application but I did not know I would make it. It was a surprise when I was told that my name was on the list. I’m grateful and I look forward to venturing into elective politics in the future,” she said.

Mr Kipyegon, who used to serve as an office messenger, is also part of the list of nominated MCAs. He joined the party as a cleaner in 2020 before being promoted to a messenger. “I used to do tasks such as delivering letters to the Registrar of Political Parties, purchasing things, and doubled up as a storekeeper,” he said. He said the nomination has made his dream bigger. He looks forward to joining elective politics and building his career. “I will now focus on my current role as a nominated MCA as I reflect on my future goals which would involve going for an elective seat,” he said. By Ndubi Moturi Source-https://nation.africa/

