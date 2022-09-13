VIDEO: Crowd goes wild as Uhuru arrives for Ruto inauguration

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at Kasarani stadium shortly after midday to wild cheers from the crowd. He was accompanied by outgoing First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

He inspected his last guard of honour before making his way to the dais. He later handed over the instruments of power to President elect William Ruto at today’s swearing-in ceremony.

Thousands of Kenyans streamed into the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, as early as 3 am Tuesday for President-elect William Ruto’s swearing. By 8.00 am the stadium was already full, with large screens mounted at the 2,500-seater indoor arena and outside to accommodate people. “The over 60,000 Kenyans from across the country started arriving at the Stadium as early as 3am Tuesday morning ahead of the swearing-in ceremony that will be attended by several visiting Heads of State and Government, high level delegations, and a wide array of dignitaries,” part of a statement by State House read. A section of Kenyans tried to force their way into the stadium before the police were called to restore order.

Source-https://nation.africa/

Changes Made Immediately by President William Ruto After Being Sworn in at Kasarani

President William Ruto was sworn in at Kasarani as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Immediately after Ruto was sworn in, his bio across all his social media platforms was updated.

The first change was from President-elect to the President of the Republic of Kenya.

President William Ruto also settled on a yellow presidential standard which he included in his bio. Yellow is the dominant colour of the UDA party.

Kenyans from all walks of life thronged the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi City for Ruto’s inauguration on Tuesday.

“The over 60,000 Kenyans from across the country started arriving at the Stadium as early as 3am Tuesday morning ahead of the swearing-in ceremony that will be attended by several visiting Heads of State and Government, high level delegations and a wide array of dignitaries,” part of a statement by State House read.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

VIDEO: Crowd goes wild as Uhuru arrives for Ruto inauguration