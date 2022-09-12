VIDEO: President-Elect Ruto Finally Meets Uhuru at State House

By Diaspora Messenger 0

VIDEO: President-Elect Ruto Finally Meets Uhuru at State HousePresident-elect William Ruto is at State House Nairobi, where he is holding talks with his predecessor President Uhuru Kenyatta. Ruto arrived at State House in a Lexus LX a few minutes after 4pm and was welcomed by Uhuru, with a firm handshake.

The President-elect was accompanied to the event by his wife Rachel Ruto who met their hosts, Uhuru and his wife Margaret Kenyatta. They were escorted by state security. This is the first meeting since Kenyans went to the polls.

The two leaders are, thereafter, expected to address the nation from State House after holding a conversation.

All systems were set for the official inauguration ceremony slated to take place on Tuesday, September 13 with visits from military personnel, Vice chief of defence forces Francis Ogolla and Kenya Army commander Peter Njiru.

Speaking to the press, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho noted that the event was scheduled to kick off at around 11:00 a.m.

On Monday, there was a mock event at Kasarani stadium where a number of musicians were invited to perform.

Approximately 20 heads of state already confirmed their attendance including Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni who enjoys a close relationship with Ruto.

US President Joe Bidden, on Saturday, flagged off a delegation of five to attend the event among them US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

The event comes a day before the President-elect is slated to be officially sworn-in as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya at Kasarani Stadium.

Kasarani Inauguration

 

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

VIDEO: President-Elect Ruto Finally Meets Uhuru at State House

Related Posts
NEWS

President Uhuru Kenyatta Finally Congratulates Ruto as…

NEWS

Raila is My Leader – President Uhuru Tell Azimio MPs in…

NEWS

Uhuru Questions Supreme Court Decision to uphold…

NEWS

Uhuru Kenyatta Gazettes First Sitting of National and Senate…

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: