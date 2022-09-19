VIDEO: Rigathi Gachagua Revisits his Hard-hitting Speech at Kasarani

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has opened up on his inauguration speech at Kasarani which was aimed at former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration.

Speaking during an interview on NTV on Sunday, September 18, Gachagua said that he is a truthful person and needed to tell Kenyans the truth.

According to the Deputy President, his speech was not based on personal differences with Kenyatta but the country they had inherited.

“Some people have a problem with what I said at Kasarani, some thought that I talked too much truth infront of visitors. I am a truthful leader, I say it as it is, my parents raised me like that.

“My speech at the Inauguration was not based on personal differences with Uhuru Kenyatta, I needed to tell the people of Kenya the kind of country we have inherited,” Gachagua stated. Watch video below Courtesy of KTN:

The DP noted that the people of Kenya wanted services and less Government in their lives.

Gachagua addressed a wide range of issues including the high cost of living and the economy they had inherited from the previous administration.

The Deputy President pleaded for patience from Kenyans adding that things would be better in the next three months.

“Our economic situation is very bad, if the previous administration had gone on the way they were with the fuel subsidy, for another six months we would have had an economic shutdown.

“We are looking for a permanent and sustainable solution. It would be deceptive to the people of Kenya to continue subsidising the fuel only for a short while, and then we have an economic shutdown. We want to look for a long-term solution and I want to ask people to be very patient, things will work out,” he said.

