We met Dr. Prashanth, the interim dean of the college of business, while still at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He dissects the university’s strategic moves toward having students from Africa and Latin America, the opportunities available to international students at this university, and the benefits of taking a STEM course as an international student in the United States.

He goes on to explain the nitty-gritty of the MBA in Supply Chain Management, which is a STEM course at the school, for those who are interested. According to him, the Kenya Airlift Program has touched down at the perfect time, as it coincides with the school’s strategic expansion into global scope. IUP is a very promising school with notable figures from almost every industry in the US economy, including former US ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands.

The video below provides more insight on the same.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

By BOB MWITI

Interview with Dr. Prashanth Interim Dean Indiana University of Pennsylvania