KBC Station Acquires Exclusive Rights to Broadcast World Cup Tournament

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has acquired exclusive free to air rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup tournament to be hosted in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

In a press briefing on Friday, September 30, KBC acting managing director Samuel Maina said that the tournament will be broadcasted both on TV and radio.

“You station, KBC, has acquired exclusive free to air rights to broadcast this event for this exciting soccer bonanza to be beamed live both on television and radio stations,” Mr. Maina said.

He further added that the tournament will be broadcasted on the broadcaster’s twelve radio stations and KBC Channel 1.

“We will be broadcasting this event in all our twelve radio stations and even sub-stations and also on KBC television. It is important for to emphasize that it is exclusive free to air rights for this important event,” Mr. Maina added.

The World Cup trophy arrived in Kenya on March 26 during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour and former President Uhuru Kenyatta had an opportunity to lift the trophy.

Kenya was one of nine African countries selected to receive and host the trophy as part of an exclusive tour ahead of Qatar’s FIFA World Cup™ event in November.

32 football teams from 32 countries across the world will participate in the tournament which Kenya’s football team Harambee Stars has never had an opportunity to participate in.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

