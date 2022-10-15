Nancy Laibuni: The Only Woman In Ruto Kitchen Cabinet

President William Ruto, on Friday, October 14, appointed Nancy Laibuni as the Associate Member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors.

Laibuni conspicuously stood out as the only woman appointed to Ruto’s State House inner circle, alongside former Citizen Tv anchor Hussein Mohamed (State House spokesperson) and former Turkana governor, Josphat Nanok (Comptroller).

The economic advisor worked as a Policy Analyst at the Kenya Institute for Policy Public Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) before her appointment to State House.

She held the position since 2010, analysing agricultural public policy, value chains, public expenditure, and food security.

Before her promotion as a policy analyst, Laibuni served at Kenya Agricultural Research Institute (KARI) as a research officer since 1999.

“I have managed several research projects, published and advocated on various policy issues in the agricultural sector via various dissemination channels,” she states on her LinkedIn profile.

The economist worked as a research officer at the KARI before being promoted to Senior Research Officer in 2009.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture from Egerton University and a Master of Science in Horticultural Economics from Leibniz Universität in Hannover, Germany

Laibuni as well graduated from Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin in 2021 with a Ph.D. in Agricultural Science, Agricultural Economics.

Notably, Laibuni has published several scholarly works on agriculture.

She has at least nine publications, with the first one, Exploration of the Food Security Situation in the Nile Basin Region, published in 2011.

Nancy Laibuni: The Only Woman In Ruto Kitchen Cabinet