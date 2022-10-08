Username Investments Bags Two Trophies at The Coveted Brand of the Year Awards

It’s another win for Username Investment Ltd. as the leading real estate company bags the Most Trusted and Reliable Land Selling Brand in Kenya Award during Brand of the Year Awards held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi Upper Hill. The CEO of the Company also won the coveted CEO of the Year Award at the same event.

About Brand of the Year Awards

Brands of the Year Awards is the ultimate recognition for most popular and trusted brands in Kenya. The award is honourable and recognises champions and the best of the best in its industry category based on current year market standing measured by consumer preference and expert analysis. Brand of the Year Awards is the most sought after national contests organized by Enterprit Solutions.

What Username CEO said

“What a unique way to climax 2022 Customer Service Week at Username Investments. Seth Godin says and I quote “A brand is the set of expectations, memories, stories, and relationships that, taken together, account for a consumer’s decision to choose one product or service over another.” Thank you Kenyans and our customers across the world for choosing Username Investments as the Most Trusted and Reliable Land Selling Brand in Kenya. This is no mean feat, it is a culmination of years of hard work and a culture of delivering title deeds over the past 10 years”, Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd said while receiving the awards.

“Username Investments is known for offering for offering affordable, strategic and value added properties with ready title deeds. Our desire is to provide Kenyans with a place to call home. Data from 2019 Population Census reveals that only 15.4 per cent of Kenyans own homes. This represents 7,379,485 only out of 47.6 million Kenyans. The rest of the population falls into renting. As a trusted and reliable brand, we hope to make as many Kenyans as possible home owners at affordable prices with flexible payment plans”.

Username Current Campaigns

“We recognize that a number of Kenyans have lost their money when trying to invest, that’s why we focus on ensuring we issue title deeds across all our projects. I am happy to note that this has seen our client’s database grow through referrals because a happy customer tags someone along. In line with this, we are currently rewarding all our clients from the diaspora who are referring their counterparts to invest with us. In a campaign dubbed Refer and Get Rewarded, Kenyans in the diaspora have an opportunity to receive a reward of up to Ksh 50,000 when they refer their friends, colleagues or families in the diaspora to invest with a trusted real estate company.” Reuben continued.

“On behalf of Username, I am happy to note that we have been a consistent and innovative brand with diverse product offerings that have suited all Kenyans across different income levels. With over 10,230 title deeds issued over the past 10 years, these awards challenges us to be more committed to fulfilling our brand promise to Kenyans”

In conclusion, Reuben encouraged Kenyans to review their 2022 yearly resolutions especially in the area of investing. With electioneering period now behind us and the year almost coming to an end, Reuben urged everyone to reflect on their personal lives and what everyone hoped to achieve. This way, one will measure their personal progress and take action towards achieving their investment goals.

