Be Aware of Groups Using Our Diaspora Organization Name

Since its formation, Global Diaspora One Voice Consortium

(GDDF-OVC) has been involved in the struggle for social justice

and well-being of Kenyans in the Diaspora.

Our leadership and sectoral activities have been well received by Diaspora

community, governmental agencies and institutions. Through

their representatives, we collaborate with our member

organizations to ensure that the Kenyans in the Diaspora are not

left out in the decision-making process in our country.

We are proud to report that we have made considerable progress

through our various socioeconomic, educational, technological,

and civic or governance projects.

This continued struggle includes the fight to make the concept of County 48-Diaspora a

reality. We are deeply involved in lining up the best ways in

which this goal can be achieved at the earliest convenience.

We are encouraged in this journey by the efforts of the newly

formed government to engage the diaspora more meaningfully

and not just remittances as expressed by H.E. President Dr.

William S. Ruto in his inaugural presidential speech. Where

there is a will, there is a way. Whereas we would love to have

the new county established as speedily as possible, we do

realize that this is a marathon and not a sprint. We are determined

to soldier on regardless of how long it takes to attain

this goal.

It has come to our notice that there are groups using the name

of Global Diaspora One Voice Consortium (GDDF-OVC) as they

position themselves in an imaginary non-existent Diaspora

County 48 Kenya (DC48K) that has not yet been constitutionally

established and structured.

According to these groups, the supposed county already has an interim governor and other

officers are being vetted. Strange as it may sound; they have

formed or are in the process of forming a county government.

We hereby make it clear that OVC has nothing to do with this

organization.

The self-declared governor and his henchmen and women have

invited several of our members to join them purporting that they

are working with GDDF-OVC. This is causing a lot of confusion in

our midst and hence the need to set the record straight through

this press release. We hereby make it clear that we are not

working with either the self-declared governor or any of his

appointees. At this moment, formation of such a county

government is, at best a figment of imagination or at worst, an

act bordering on treason. GDDF-OVC cannot be a party to such

activities. Any of our leaders working in collaboration with such

organizations would not be working for or on behalf of GDDF-

OVC.

On the contrary, we are collaborating methodically with the

Kenyan legislators (Senators and members of parliament) and

the Kenyan Executive to ensure that the goal of having a County

48- Diaspora is achieved.

The process is lengthy and requires

clearing various important hurdles like a referendum,

parliamentary bills, constitutional amendments etc. We will be

holding quarterly meetings with the legislators and

systematically work towards the goal of establishing this much

needed diaspora county.

Due to freedom of association, we

cannot stop any individual GDDF-OVC member from associating

with any organization but understanding that they are not

representing GDDF-OVC unless approved by the executive

leadership.

All the same, we believe that association with the so-

called DC48K organization is a distraction and is highly

discouraged. We however encourage all organizations to

meaningfully engage the Government and people of Kenya in

making this great dream a reality in an atmosphere of civility,

selflessness, and mutual respect.

Robert W Chiuri

OVC President

Peter Ndiang’ui

Director of Operations

Sarah Munyiri

Public Relations

Be Aware of Groups Using Our Diaspora Organization Name