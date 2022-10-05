VIDEO: A Drive around the Beautiful Harare, Zimbabwe’s Capital City

I’m visiting this country in the heart of Southern Africa, and I can’t help but be enthralled by its natural beauty. Zimbabwe is a country of many top picks, including the world’s only country with 16 official languages.

I show you around Harare, its shopping malls, and its suburbs. If you visit this country, you can enjoy the beauty of its wildlife as well as Victoria Falls, the world’s longest and most spectacular waterfall. You won’t have to worry about currency exchange because the country has eight acceptable official currencies.

The underpinned video provides detailed insights of my drive around the capital.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

By BOB MWITI

VIDEO: A Drive around the Beautiful Harare, Zimbabwe’s Capital City