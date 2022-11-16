Death Announcement For Washington Kangethe Nganga of Weymouth, MA

It is with deep sorrow we accept God’s will of calling Washington Kangethe Nganga of Weymouth, MA to Eternal Rest on November 6, 2022. He was 41 years old.

Washington was the beloved son of The Late Fredrick Nganga Kangethe, and Rev. Martha Wangari Nguru of All Saints Community Church, Quincy, MA. He was a loving brother to Millicent Wanja Nganga, Jackline Njeri Nganga and Chris-Dan Nguru Nganga. He was a brother-in-law to Jesela Martinez and Louis Okara.

He was a nephew to The Late Bishop Samuel Mwatha and Mary Mwatha, The Late Edward and Mrs. Gichango, The Late Simon and the Late Mary Kinuthia, The Late Joe Kadenge and Mary Kadenge, Arcbishop Arthur and Bishop Josephine Kitonga, The Late John Kimani and Mr. &Mrs. John Ngunjiri

He was also a nephew to Pastor James Gathura & Pastor Esther Gathura, The Late Joram Njenga & Mary Wanjiku Njenga, Mr. & Mrs. Henry Macharia Nguru, Mr. & Mrs. A. L. Kabiru, The Late Chemwor and Martha W, Mr. & Mrs. Mugacha, Mr. & Mrs. Gathua, The Late Kariuki & Monicah Nguru, The Late Henry & The Late Susan Macharia and Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Kabiru.

He was a favorite Uncle to Josiah Nguru, Elijah Nguru, Samirah Wangari Nguru, Nia Nyambura Okara and Quinne Murungi Bulonge. He was a beloved Cousin and a friend to many.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday 11/19 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital).

Funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday 11/22 10am-12pm at Crossroads Worship Center 241Broad St, Weymouth and burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery 168 Cedar St, Weymouth 12:30pm – 1pm.

‘In Christ, The End is only the beginning.’

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

10:00 AM

Crossroads Worship Center

241 Broad St

Weymouth, MA, 02188

BURIAL SERVICE

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Immediately Following Service

Fairmount Cemetery

168 Cedar St.

Weymouth, MA, 02189

For more info, visit https://keohane.com/services/washington-k-nganga/

Death Announcement For Washington Kangethe Nganga of Weymouth, MA