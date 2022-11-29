The Hour of the Dew of Heaven with Bishop Mulani is a weekly live streaming program on Facebook and YouTube. The Dew came before manna in the desert. It was after the Dew was lifted that they found and picked up the manna.

Dew, therefore stands for heavenly or spiritual blessings that come first before manna, or material, physical blessings. The Bible always speaks of the dew as “The dew of heaven.”

This is significant because it never speaks of rain as the rain of heaven. Bishop Paul Mulani is the founder of Disciples Fellowship In’l Churches and ministries in the US and in Kenya. https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=search&v=1220029898607060

Bible Verses about Manna

Exodus 16:31:The house of Israel named it manna, and it was like coriander seed, white, and its taste was like wafers with honey.

Joshua 5:12: The manna ceased on the day after they had eaten some of the produce of the land, so that the sons of Israel no longer had manna, but they ate some of the yield of the land of Canaan during that year.

Exodus 16:32-35: Then Moses said, “This is what the Lord has commanded, ‘Let an omerful of it be kept throughout your generations, that they may see the bread that I fed you in the wilderness, when I brought you out of the land of Egypt.’” Moses said to Aaron, “Take a jar and put an omerful of manna in it, and place it before the Lord to be kept throughout your generations.” As the Lord commanded Moses, so Aaron placed it before the Testimony, to be kept.read more.

Numbers 11:6-9

but now our appetite is gone. There is nothing at all to look at except this manna.” Now the manna was like coriander seed, and its appearance like that of bdellium. The people would go about and gather it and grind it between two millstones or beat it in the mortar, and boil it in the pot and make cakes with it; and its taste was as the taste of cakes baked with oi

Source: https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/topics/Manna

Hour Of The Dew Of Heaven With Bishop Paul Mulani