President Ruto Warns Raila Odinga about violent demonstrations

President William Ruto has warned ODM leader Raila Odinga about violent demonstrations hours after the latter announced countrywide rallies.

Speaking on Monday, November 28, Ruto noted that the Opposition led by Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka were free to criticize but maintained they should keep the country peaceful.

“I want to tell our brothers in the opposition; criticize whenever you want, but let’s keep our country peaceful. Don’t drive Kenyans against one another,” the Head of State stated.

Odinga, on Sunday, announced plans to hold a series of rallies to solicit support for the four besieged IEBC commissioners facing ouster.

The four are Vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera, commissioners Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit and Francis Wanderi.

The former Premier mentioned that the rallies would begin in major cities in Kenya and will spread out to other towns.

“We are going to consult widely with all Kenyans starting with the people of Nairobi at the Kamukunji Grounds to ask them if they accept that these IEBC commissioners go home. After that we will reveal a way forward,” he stated.

Juliana Cherera Issues New Demands Amid IEBC Ouster Hearings

Embattled Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera on Monday, November 28, issued a set of new demands to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

This was after she failed to appear before the committee to respond to a petition seeking her removal from office, instead opting to send lawyer Apollo Mboya to represent her.

While Mboya expressed no issue with the jurisdiction of the committee after Azimio la Umoja-allied MPs boycotted the sitting, he had new demands from his client for the committee.

The IEBC Vice-Chair called on JLAC to adjourn the proceedings of the committee with respect to her case in order to allow her more time to prepare her responses to the petitions.

First, Mboya noted that his client had not been furnished with a copy of the Hansard and the ruling made by JLAC chairman George Gitonga on the committee’s jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the Vice Chairperson took issue with the time they had been given to respond to the petition.

“This is a quasi-judicial process and the law requires that in any petition hearing, the respondent is given 14 days to respond,” Mboya noted.

According to the lawyer, his client had not been given sufficient time to respond since they were required to respond just three days after the petitioner finished presenting their petition on November 25.

“Article 50 of the constitution provides for a fair hearing and therefore we must be given adequate time and facilities to prepare our response,” Mboya told members of the committee.

Cherera also took issue with President William Ruto’s remarks on November 25, calling the embattled IEBC commissioners “rogue officials.”

Through her lawyer, the IEBC Vice-Chair called on the president to facilitate them with what informed his statement.

Consequently, Cherera asked the committee to adjourn for 14 days before they can present their responses to the petitions.

Four petitions were filed seeking the removal of Cherera, Irene Masit Justus Nyang’aya and Francis Wanderi from office.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga is set to hold countrywide rallies to protest the ongoing ouster process for the ‘Cherera 4.’

