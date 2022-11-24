Raila, Kalonzo Storm Parliament For Commissioners Removal Petition Hearing

ODM leader Raila Odinga and his wiper counterpart have arrived at the parliament building for the hearing of petitions seeking the removal of Juliana Cherera and four IEBC commissioners.

The commissioners in trouble are Juliana Cherera (vice chairperson), Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyangaya.

Also accompanying Raila are Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and lawyer Makau Mutua.

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee chaired by Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara is meeting the first petitioner – a representative of the Republican Liberty Party.

Party is represented by Kennedy Mongare accompanied by members of the party’s national chairman Zachary Momanyi.

Beginning Thursday, November 24, Parliament will hear a petition by the Republican Liberty Party between 10-11 am. The petitioner will be cross-examined between 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The parliament will then hear a petition by Dennis Ndwiga Nthumbi between 2 pm to 3 pm. He will be cross-examined between 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

On Friday, November 25, Parliament will hear a petition by Geoffrey Langat between 10 am to 11 am. He will be cross-examined between 11:30 am to 12:30 am.

A petition by Owuor Steve will then follow later in the day between 2 pm to 3 pm. He will be cross-examined between 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The first to file responses to the petitions is IEBC Chair Juliana Cherera who will appear before the committee on Monday. She will present her case between 10 am to 11 am. A cross-examination will happen between 11:30 to 12:30 pm.

Commissioner Irene Masit will appear before the committee between 2 pm to 3 pm where he will file his response. She will be cross-examined between 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

On Tuesday, November 29, Commissioner Francis Wanderi will appear before the committee between 10 am to 11 am to file his response. He will be cross-examined between 11:30 to 12:30 pm.

Justus Nyang’aya will be the last to appear before the committee on the same day. He will present his case between 2 pm to 3 pm. Cross-examination will be 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

