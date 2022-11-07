ODM leader Raila Odinga has left the country to attend the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

In a statement by his party on Monday, November 7, Raila will address the conference in his capacity as the African Union (AU) High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

“Raila Odinga left this morning (Monday) for Egypt to attend this year’s United Nations’ 27th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, known as COP27. He was invited to address the meeting at in his capacity as the AU High Rep. for Infrastructure Development in Africa,” ODM stated.

Raila’s departure to Egypt comes hours after President William Ruto left the country on Sunday, November 6, to attend the same conference.

The Head of State is attending the Conference as the Chairperson of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate and is set to deliver a statement on behalf of Africa.

According to a statement by the State House, President Ruto is expected to rally the world to ambitious climate action in seeking world leaders to honor commitments made over 30 years ago.

“Coming at a time of interlocking crises including energy and food security and in the midst of the worst drought in 40 years affecting Kenya and the Horn of Africa region, President Ruto is expected to make a strong case for Kenya and Africa, with African nations still bearing the brunt of the impacts of emissions from the developed world,” read a statement by State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Raila Odinga to Join President Ruto in Egypt for International Event