Kenyan Woman Grace Wangui Dies in Egypt after Being Thrown From 13th Floor

Kenyan Woman Grace Wangui Dies in Egypt after Being Thrown From 13th Floor

The family of Grace Wangui is mourning her sudden death after she was allegedly hit by her employer’s son and thrown of a storey building.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, October 2, the family noted that their daughter, who had moved to Eqypt in 2015, was hit by a metal on the head.

She was, subsequently thrown down from the building’s 13th floor where she died.

Wangui had been a domestic worker in Egypt for a period of seven years and switched to a new one two weeks ago where she met her death.

A family member also revealed that the employer’s son had made sexual advances towards Wangui and turned violent when he got turned down.

“The report reaching us is that the (son) wanted to sexually assault my sister and when she refused, he picked a metal or log and used it to hit her in the head before throwing her body from the 13th floor,” narrated her brother while fighting tears.

The family is now seeking state’s help to repatriate their kin’s body to Kenya for burial.

“We are appealing for your help to bring our daughter’s body which is languishing in Egypt,” stated a relative.

Her father, on the other hand, urged President William Ruto’s Government to create job opportunities locally to prevent young girls from opting to travel abroad for work.

“Please create employment here because when a child goes abroad to look for work and returns in a coffin, of what help will she be to her parents,” remarked the father.

For years, Kenyans stuck in Saudi Arabia have been seeking help from both the Kenyan Government and that of the host country to better their working conditions.

Most casual workers report human rights abuse from their employers while accusing their agents of laxity from protecting their rights.

The Ministry of Labour is now creating a guideline to help ensure the safety of Kenyan workers abroad.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenyan Woman Grace Wangui Dies in Egypt after Being Thrown From 13th Floor