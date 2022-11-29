It is with great sorrow and grief that we announce the passing of the late Rev. Leonard Mungai of Michigan. Rev. Mungai passed away on 23rd November 2022 after a short illness.

The family and the committee organizing the funeral would like to inform you the late Rev. Mungai will be buried here in Michigan on the 9th December 2022.

Further details will be communicated in due course. The funeral costs are estimated at $15,000. The family and the committee is kindly asking for financial help to help give Leonard a decent burial.

Funds can be sent to Mr Ben Mungai either on zelle [email protected]; or cash app; 734-799-1593

Thank you for your generosity and may God bless you.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). The Lord will wrap His arms of love and comfort around those who trust in Him. 3. “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds” (Psalm 147:3)

Africa Welfare Association

is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

Sad News: Kenyan Pastor Rev. Leonard Mungai Passes away in Michigan