Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has called off the street protests that were meant to kickstart in Kamukunji, Nairobi County this week.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 29, Odinga cited the national examinations that are ongoing in the country as the reasoning for calling off the rallies in support of the four IEBC commissioners.

“Azimio La Umoja reschedules their protests from tomorrow to December 7 due to the ongoing national exams,” part of the statement by Azimio read.

Odinga, on Sunday, announced plans to hold a series of rallies to solicit support for the four besieged IEBC commissioners facing ouster.

The four are Vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera, commissioners Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi.

The former Premier mentioned that the rallies would begin in major cities in Kenya and will spread out to other towns.

“We are going to consult widely with all Kenyans starting with the people of Nairobi at the Kamukunji Grounds to ask them if they accept that these IEBC commissioners go home. After that we will reveal a way forward,” Odinga stated.

This comes barely a day after President William Ruto warned Odinga about violent demonstrations.

Speaking on Monday, November 28, Ruto noted that the Opposition led by Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka was free to criticize but maintained they should keep the country peaceful.

“I want to tell our brothers in the opposition; criticize whenever you want, but let’s keep our country peaceful. Don’t drive Kenyans against one another,” the Head of State stated.

President Ruto Warns Raila Odinga About Violent Demonstrations

President William Ruto has warned ODM leader Raila Odinga about violent demonstrations hours after the latter announced countrywide rallies.

Raila Odinga Calls Off Countrywide Demonstrations