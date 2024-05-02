President William Ruto on Thursday, May 2 promoted Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahariri to the rank of General and appointed him the Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF).

Kahariri will take over from the late General Francis Ogolla who passed away in a chopper crash last month. “His Excellency Hon Dr William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, pursuant to section 9 (2) (a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, has today promoted Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahariri to the rank of General and appointed him the Chief of the Defence Forces,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, President Ruto promoted Major General John Mugaravai Omenda to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him Vice Chief of the Defence Forces. Omenda previously served as the Kenya Air Force Commander.

The Head of State further posted Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed to Kenya Air Force and appointed her Commander.

Similarly, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno has been posted to the Kenya Navy and appointed Commander.

In other promotions, Ruto posted Major General Thomas Njoroge Ng’ang’a to the National Defence University and appointed him the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration and Finance.

- Advertisement -

Brigadier Peter Nyamu Githinji has been promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff, Air at National Defence College.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Jattani Kampare Gula has been promoted to Major General and appointed Managing Director Kenya Meat Commission while Brigadier George Okumu has been promoted to Major General and appointed Managing Director Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation and Food Processing Factory.

Additionally, President Ruto appointed Brigadier Samuel Kosgei Kipkorir as the Deputy Commander Kenya Air Force.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Read the original article on nairobileo.co.ke.

General Charles Kahariri Appointed New Chief Of Defence Forces