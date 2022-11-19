Sudden Death Of Stephen Gichuki Njoroge Of Worcester, MA 

It is with heavy hearts and sorrow that we inform you of the sudden death of Stephen Gichuki Njoroge (Stevo) of Worcester, MA, that occurred on November 13th 2022 after a short illness with Pancreatic Cancer. He was the son of the late Mr & Mrs John and Eunice Njoroge of Gitaru (Kikuyu). He was the brother to Joseph Ndegwa, James Kiondo, Alan Ngugi (Kenya) and Esther Mutegwa. He was also the brother-in-law to Moses Mutegwa (Australia).

On behalf of Steve’s family, the organizing committee of Steve Funeral Arrangements (USA) is appealing to well wishers to help fulfill Steve’s final wishes to be buried in Kenya.

The committee will be meeting today,at 14 1st street Worcester, MA (Moses Kadiri) at 6pm.

Financial assistance maybe sent to Irene Kimani. Cashapp: $shiik (508) 410 9219

The Wake will be held at Nordgren Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 , on Saturday, 11/19/2022, ( Tomorrow) between 4:00-6:00pm.

The Memorial Service will be held at Transformational Time Gospel Church, 11 Harvard St, Worcester, MA 01609, on Sunday, 11/20/2022 between 4:00-6:00pm.

Thanking you in advance, for your generous contributions and continued support. May God Bless you.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). The Lord will wrap His arms of love and comfort around those who trust in Him. 3. “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds” (Psalm 147:3).

