Anxiety in ODM as MP Reveals Plan to Kick Out Edwin Sifuna as SG

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna could soon be in trouble after an MP declared that he will be taking his position in the coming year.

Gem constituency MP Elisha Odhiambo says he is interested in the position saying he has laid an elaborate plan to be the next ODM SG.

“I am going to be the next ODM secretary general come next year. It is just a matter of time,” Odhiambo said at a function in Siaya on Friday.

According to Odhiambo, he is poised to meet key party members to strategise on his bid to topple Sifuna from the influential position.

The move, if successful, could be a blow to Sifuna who has been influential in defending the party and selling its agenda across the country.

Sifuna took over as the party SG in 2015 after sports Ababu Namwamba was kicked out of office.

Then, Ababu was Budalangi MP elected on an ODM party ticket but he jumped ship and backed Former President Uhuru Kenyatta who was eyeing a second term in 2017.

Party positions are often elective in Kenya.

ODM has however not held grassroots elections for some time now meaning the current officeholders have served for some time.

The party was to hold elections in 2021 but that had to be postponed by the National Executive Council on grounds that the party was focused on the 2022 August 9, elections.

