Kenyan Girl, Shanah Manjeru, Wins Global Kids Award

14- Year-Old Kenyan singer Shanah Manjeru was named the winner of the 2022 edition of the Global Kids Achievers Award in the category of music.

Manjeru, 14, received the award owing to her outstanding career as a musician despite her young age.

The award recognizes children globally who achieve substantial milestones and push boundaries of excellence in various fields, at tender ages.

She was part of the 100 children drawn from different parts of the world recognized in the awards aimed at appreciating children who strive to excel in different arts.

Speaking after being announced the winner, Manjeru described her win as a motivation to children hoping to succeed in their various endeavours.

"This award initiative brings loads of motivation to children with extraordinary talents and makes parents feel proud of their children," the 14-year-old girl stated.

Other categories awarded in the edition include writing, modelling, arts, science and dance.

The awards were launched in a bid to recognize children who strive to achieve and are pushing boundaries of excellence in various fields, at tender ages.

According to the organizers, the awards aim to encourage children to pursue their talents regardless of the challenges and assure them of their imminent success.,

The achievers’ fete was Manjeru’s second in four months, after having scooped the Global Prodigy Award in August.

Manjeru who specializes in Gospel music became a celebrity at a young age after her thrust into the limelight as co-host of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation- KBC’s Big Minds.

She has also been recognized in other major continental awards owing to her remarkable zeal in pursuing her talents.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

