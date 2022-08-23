Kenyan Teen Shanah Manjeru Wins Global Award in Dubai

Teen media personality Shanah Manjeru won the 2nd edition of the Global Child Prodigy Awards held in Dubai.

Manjeru was among the contestants from countries such as the USA, France, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Georgia, Brazil, Greece, Belgium, Romania, and the Philippines among others who were awarded on Saturday, August 20.

The Kenyan teenager was recognized for her work in the gospel music industry and was among the 100 youth feted in Dubai at the Global Child Prodigy (GCP) Awards 2022.

National Geographic hailed Majeru for her recognition. Manjeru also landed a role at Disney where she would host a global show produced in collaboration with National Geographic Kids Africa.

The US Department of State announced that production on the National Geographic Kids Africa educational entertainment series already commenced.

She will be joined by Mysha Hodson, Marita Lucas, Railey Mwai and Adarsh Nagda, who will serve as the studio and Nairobi-based co-hosts for the show.

The project aims to inspire and promote positive behaviours among its audiences to protect the world in which they live, by engendering a deeper understanding of their environments.

The Global Child Prodigy Awards is a forum that recognises the top 100 young talents aged up to 15 for their achievements in music, science, arts, dance, entertainment, writing, acting, sports, and other fields.

This year’s edition was attended by Dubai’s Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to meet and greet such an inspiring group of young prodigies who come from all parts of the world.

“The Global Child Prodigy Awards call upon us to appreciate human achievement in a way that crosses boundaries of nationality, ethnicity, religion, culture, physical characteristics, and gender. You demonstrate that nurturing talent and promoting excellence is a universal quest worthy of pursuit.

“You help us focus on the important ideals of individual striving, excellence, peaceful competition, discipline, daring, mutual respect, and understanding. These young people will certainly be making a positive difference in the world. In the UAE, we believe firmly that to embrace excellence and achievement for our youth is to embrace life itself,” Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stated.

The Top 100 selected child prodigies will also be featured in the ‘Top 100 Child Prodigies 2022-2023 Book’.

By MUMBI MUTUKO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

