June provides opportunities for smartphone ownership



Optiven gifts customers with gadget on their projects investments

A brand new campaign to reward customers with a smartphone was unveiled this June by Optiven. The campaign seeks to meet the needs for communication by our customers as we continue in our quest to provide them with affordable properties to meet their residential needs.

The launch of the new campaign means that all customers who invest in any of the Optiven portfolio projects automatically get rewarded with a smartphone. Under the campaign customers will receive the state of the art gadget on payment of a deposit of only 900,000 shillings for any project.

The campaign was also a great opportunity to extend the chance for Father’s to own property or invest for their children as part of the legacy they leave. The Optiven Creative Core – OCC infused the celebration of fathers in the campaign with a brilliant heritage story of the role of fathers in society.

OCC Member Sidi Kopite noted that while the place of fathers is important in society, many have the God-given responsibility to nurture the spirit of investment for their families. She noted that it is the Fathers who show the way forward and for a majority of their children, they borrow heavily from the example of what their fathers showcased during their lifetime. The campaign thus launched a special Father’s Day pad that would embrace Fatherhood in all it’s splendour. https://youtu.be/gz3Fv03crrs

Optiven Real Estate has a rich portfolio of products including properties that have been transformed and are ready to build. The projects are located within proximity to the city center, key amenities and access to infrastructure. The top projects favourable to the campaign are Victory Gardens in Kitengela, Garden of Joy in Machakos, Amani Ridge the Place of Peace in Kiambu and Success Gardens in Gatanga Road off Thika Superhighway among others.

The visits to the sites of the different projects are free of charge and customers are free to make the payments on installment basis. Optiven has also entered in partnership with different banks and saccos to enable customers access loans for investment in property.

