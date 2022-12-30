RIP: Memorable Moments In Catherine Kasavuli’s Life As A Journalist

Celebrated media personality Catherine Kasavuli succumbed to cancer on Thursday night. Being the first-ever female news anchor in the East African Region, Kasavuli’s successful journey in the broadcast media dates back to 1980 when she started off only as a continuity announcer at the Voice of Kenya (VOK), currently known as KBC.

From hosting the former United States President Barack Obama to sitting on clay, Kasavuli has had her ups and downs in her over three-decade career in the mainstream media.

Here are some of the most memorable highlights which the TV siren will be remembered for.

A studio lamp fell on her while on live bulletin

Among the key highlights of Kasavuli’s time as an anchor is when a faulty nat screw led to a light lamp falling and hitting her head while on-air.

Even though the incident did not go unnoticed and was perceived as embarrassing, the star journalist’s prowess in remaining steady in spite of the disruption is what warmed the hearts of her viewers.

She said she managed to remain calm even after seeing the dangling and swaying of the light lamp even before it fell since she understood the important task ahead.

In understating the importance of media she said in an interview, “News anchor is an essential service, if the world stops, you are the one who is going to tell the world has stopped. You are going to sit there until everything is over and the editor-in-chief says it is over. That is the time you are off the hook.”

The grand visit by former United States President, Barrack Obama.

Kasavuli in her past interview recalled a time when Barrack Obama while serving as a U.S. Senator visited the country in 2006.

She labelled the visit momentous to her since she was put in charge of protocol and coordinating his arrival which involved closing off Kenyatta Avenue.

Coming with her son Martin to a live broadcast

Another apex for Kasavuli behind the screens which many would not be aware of is when she carried her one-year-old son to the radio studio while doing a bulletin for the Voice of Kenya.

The mother of one underscored the moment as a defining one in her career since it helped her to find a balance in juggling parenting with a demanding gig.

In the incident, Kasavuli recalled her maid at the time being expectant and she had no one to take care of Martin, forcing her to carry him to the studio. As she spoke highly of her son for being docile, even as a toddler, she said she had to ensure he was dead silent while the microphone was on.

Her love for cooking.

Apart from the seriousness onscreen, Kasavuli was passionate about cooking. During a past interview with KTN News, back in 2015, she boasted of limitless skill in preparing indigenous, exotic foods, West African and continental delicacies.

She said her favourite dish was the Hungarian goulash which is simply spiced beef. Goulash is predominantly a European meal which originated and is a symbol of Hungary.

Attributing her ‘never ageing’ youthful self to positive thinking.

In most of her past interviews, Kasavuli always took the stage to inspire young and upcoming journalists while reiterating her love for the job. She would say: ‘Broadcasters really never retire, it is a calling’.

During this time, most women would question how she remained fresh-faced despite being in her declining years.

The 60-year-old shared the secret to her complexion saying she has always remained positive in life and took good care of her physicality by eating healthy.

According to Kasavuli, drinking plenty of water, eating lots of veggies and staying positive are some of the things that have enabled her to appear as if she was on her salad days even when she was elderly. “I believe in a laugh a day… It’s a good tonic,” she would say.

Source-https://citizen.digital/

RIP: Memorable Moments In Catherine Kasavuli’s Life As A Journalist