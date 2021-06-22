Funeral And Memorial Service For Andrew Onyuna Ochieng Of Maryland

Funeral And Memorial Service For Andrew Onyuna Ochieng Of Maryland
Kenya Embassy DC Staff Member Andrew Onyuna Ochieng Passes Away
The Kenya Embassy in Washington DC regrets to announce the passing away of Mr. Andrew Onyuna Ochieng on Saturday June 12, 2021 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Mr. Onyuna was a staff member of the Embassy’s Consular team. He was a dedicated, hardworking and dependable team player.

Due to public demand, Andrew Ochieng’s family has decided to accommodate everyone, both in USA and in Kenya. These are the final updates from the family:
Memorial service in USA will be on Saturday June 26th at
Rockville Christian Church:
301 Adclare Road
Rockville, MD 20850
Viewing is 10am-11am
Service starts at 11am
Burial will be July 3rd in Rarieda, Kenya 🇰🇪.
Please note the above updates 🙏🏿🙌🏿💯

 

If you wish to support the family please channel your contributions to:

cashapp: $Emssie

Update on the burial arrangements will be communicated later.

Condolence messages can be sent to: [email protected]
May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Andrew Onyuna worked at the consular section in Kenya Embassy DC and helped may Diaspora Kenyans who came to renew passports or related service. He has been in the US for many year and he will particularly be missed by the Kenyan community members in Gaithersburg, Maryland where he was living.
‎You can  join the Funeral planning WhatsApp Group at: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KqwazZOklb9IEuWmVgSWaW

Funeral and Memorial service for Andrew Onyuna Ochieng of Maryland 

 

