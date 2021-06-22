Funeral And Memorial Service For Andrew Onyuna Ochieng Of Maryland
If you wish to support the family please channel your contributions to:
cashapp: $Emssie
Update on the burial arrangements will be communicated later.
Condolence messages can be sent to: [email protected]
May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Andrew Onyuna worked at the consular section in Kenya Embassy DC and helped may Diaspora Kenyans who came to renew passports or related service. He has been in the US for many year and he will particularly be missed by the Kenyan community members in Gaithersburg, Maryland where he was living.
You can join the Funeral planning WhatsApp Group at: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KqwazZOklb9IEuWmVgSWaW
Funeral and Memorial service for Andrew Onyuna Ochieng of Maryland