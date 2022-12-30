Former IEBC Commissioner Akombe Back in Kenya After Fleeing in 2017

Former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe is back in Kenya for the first time in five years. The former IEBC boss flee Kenya ahead of the 2017 repeat Presidential election citing fear of her security even as she alleged that the IEBC is under state capture.

It is then that she also stated that she had resigned as the IEBC boss.

Since then, Akombe never came back to Kenya.

But on Thursday, she posted pictures of herself and captioned them “No place like home! #Kenya”, an indicator that she was now back home.

In an interview with BBC, she said she had fled in fear for her life.

While recalling Chris Msando’s murder, which happened before the August 2017 elections., Akombe said she was not assured of security in Kenya.

“You’ll be suicidal to think that nothing will happen to you. I have never felt the kind of fear that I felt in my own country,” Akombe said.

She further claimed that the Wafula Chebukati-led IEBC was under “siege”, adding that it was divided.

Akombe said the commissioners and other IEBC personnel had been receiving death threats.

She said the death threats were anonymous further adding that she had been put under pressure to resign.

She reiterated that she did not “feel safe enough to be able to go home” at the time and subsequently, in the near future.

“I do not feel safe enough to go back home. This is not what I thought,” she answered when asked if the IEBC was safe.

Kenyans commented on her return, welcoming her back.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

About Roselyn Akombe

Roselyn Kwamboka Akombe (born 1976) is a Kenyan former commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of Kenya.Dr. Akombe is of the enigmatic Abagussi tribe and is fondly referred to as mama kayai junior.

She became famous within the Kenyan media after appearing before the board that was interviewing potential appointees for the commission and said that she was ready to take her new position as a commissioner, although this would mean taking a pay cut of 70 percent from her previous job as an Under-Secretary at the United Nations. She argued that this was a sacrifice she was ready to make for her country. She became famous internationally after controversially resigning from her post as a commissioner on 18 October 2017 amidst a political crisis in Kenya.

Shortly after her resignation, she flew out of the country citing fears for her life within the prevailing political climate-Wikipedia

