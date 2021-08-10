VIDEO: Karen Nyamu accuses Samidoh of domestic Violence

“I have been beaten, my hair has been removed. And I am just 3 months pregnant. We women are so stupid, we have to teach these violent guys a lesson,” Nyamu added.

She said such insecurities are the reason she doesn’t wish to get married, especially to a man who is possessive.

The lawyer also revealed that she had expressed her thoughts on their toxic relationship to Samidoh.

Karen and Samidoh tumultuous affair

In February 2021, Karen confirmed that the Kikuyu singer is the father to her son Sam Muchoki Jnr after months’ of speculations.

In March, Samidoh confirmed that indeed he had an affair with Karen Nyamu, which led to the birth of their son.

The singer said that he had put his family and himself in a bad situation, but has never left his wife of 11 years, for another woman.